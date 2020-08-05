Global  
 

Wolf Blitzer Presses Mark Meadows on Trump Beirut Comments: Why Did He Just ‘Speculate Publicly’ on Explosion?

Mediaite Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
*Wolf Blitzer* spoke with White House chief of staff *Mark Meadows* for a lengthy interview Wednesday and ended confronting him over President *Donald Trump* referring to the horrific explosion in Beirut as a "terrible attack."
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump labels Lebanon explosion an 'attack' caused by a 'bomb of some kind'

Trump labels Lebanon explosion an 'attack' caused by a 'bomb of some kind' 01:03

 US President Donald Trump has said American military generals have told himthey “seem to feel” the massive explosion which rocked Beirut, Lebanon, was a“terrible attack” probably caused by a bomb. Mr Trump was asked why he calledit an attack and not an accident, especially since Lebanese...

