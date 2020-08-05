Wolf Blitzer Presses Mark Meadows on Trump Beirut Comments: Why Did He Just ‘Speculate Publicly’ on Explosion?
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () *Wolf Blitzer* spoke with White House chief of staff *Mark Meadows* for a lengthy interview Wednesday and ended confronting him over President *Donald Trump* referring to the horrific explosion in Beirut as a "terrible attack."
