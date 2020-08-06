Global  
 

'Big Brother' 2020 Cast: 16 All-Stars Contestants Officially Revealed!

Just Jared Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
The season of Big Brother: All-Stars has officially began and the 16 contestants playing have been announced! Unlike other seasons, CBS did not announce the cast until they were introduced by host Julie Chen Moonves live on TV. All of the contestants playing this season are fan favorites from previous years. The contestants entered the [...]
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Big Brother: All-Stars Premieres Wednesday Night On CBS4

Big Brother: All-Stars Premieres Wednesday Night On CBS4 02:06

 Big Brother is back! Big Brother: All-Stars will feature 16 houseguests vying for half a million dollars. Preview season 22 before the 2-hour premiere Wednesday at 9 on CBS4.

'Big Brother All Stars' 2020 Contestants - 16 Rumored Cast Members Revealed

 Big Brother All Stars is premiering tonight on CBS and the network has not even released the full cast list of who may be competing this season.
Just Jared


