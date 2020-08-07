|
Archana Puran Singh confessed how she eloped to marry Parmeet Sethi
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
The Kapil Sharma show has already started shooting for the new episodes. The first guest to appear on the show was none other than Sonu Sood. Now, the cast has shot for a new episode, which will see the comedians Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda's wives - Kashmeera Shah and Priyanka Sharda. It seems like a special episode where...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this