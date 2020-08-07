Global  
 

Dinesh D’Souza Insists Trump Was Right to Mispronounce Thailand as ‘Thighland’ in Lengthy Tweetstorm

Mediaite Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Dinesh D’Souza Insists Trump Was Right to Mispronounce Thailand as ‘Thighland’ in Lengthy TweetstormConservative author and pardoned felon Dinesh D’Souza mounted a lengthy defense of President Donald Trump’s “Thighland” moment in a lengthy series of tweets that suggested Trump’s pronunciation of Thailand was sort of correct. Trump set the internet ablaze when he referenced “Thighland” during a speech on Thursday, but he had a staunch defender in D’Souza, […]
News video: Axios Reporter Schools Journalists In How To Handle Trump In An Interview

Axios Reporter Schools Journalists In How To Handle Trump In An Interview 00:40

 Many reporters who interview US President Donald Trump have no interest in challenging him when he utters untruths or factual errors. But even if they do, Trump can defeat them by saying something dishonest, then quickly moving on to other untruths before the interviewer reacts. However, in an...

