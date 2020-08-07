Dinesh D’Souza Insists Trump Was Right to Mispronounce Thailand as ‘Thighland’ in Lengthy Tweetstorm
Friday, 7 August 2020 () Conservative author and pardoned felon Dinesh D’Souza mounted a lengthy defense of President Donald Trump’s “Thighland” moment in a lengthy series of tweets that suggested Trump’s pronunciation of Thailand was sort of correct. Trump set the internet ablaze when he referenced “Thighland” during a speech on Thursday, but he had a staunch defender in D’Souza, […]
