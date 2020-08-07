Global  
 

Robbie Williams Says Cameron Diaz Saved His Relationship

Just Jared Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Cameron Diaz is responsible for love! Robbie Williams claims that the Charlie’s Angels actress saved his relationship with now-wife Ayda Field Williams. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Robbie Williams The 46-year-old “Angels” singer made the revelation during the most recent episode of the couple’s podcast, (Staying) At Home With The Williamses. During the [...]
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Cameron Diaz encouraged Robbie Williams to reunite with Ayda Field following split

Cameron Diaz encouraged Robbie Williams to reunite with Ayda Field following split 01:13

 Robbie Williams has revealed Cameron Diaz made his realise Ayda Field was who he wanted to marry, after the Hollywood actress insisted to him his relationship didn't sound like it was "over" when he was discussing his split with the 41-year-old star.

