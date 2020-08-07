Robbie Williams Says Cameron Diaz Saved His Relationship
Friday, 7 August 2020 () Cameron Diaz is responsible for love! Robbie Williams claims that the Charlie's Angels actress saved his relationship with now-wife Ayda Field Williams. The 46-year-old "Angels" singer made the revelation during the most recent episode of the couple's podcast, (Staying) At Home With The Williamses.
Robbie Williams has revealed Cameron Diaz made his realise Ayda Field was who he wanted to marry, after the Hollywood actress insisted to him his relationship didn't sound like it was "over" when he was discussing his split with the 41-year-old star.