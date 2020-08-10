Mario Lopez Brings Back Shutter Shades & Elizabeth Berkley Lectures About Caffeine Pills in 'Saved By the Bell' Reboot Trailer Monday, 10 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Mario Lopez shows off his iconic neon 90s fashion sense in the brand new tralier for Peacock’s Saved By The Bell reboot. The new trailer has a few other nods to the original series, including Ed Alonzo, aka Max, still serving up magic and food at The Max and Elizabeth Berkley Lauren as Jessie Spano [...] 👓 View full article

