Sanjay Dutt to fly to US for his treatment?

Wednesday, 12 August 2020 () A day after he returned home from the hospital, Sanjay Dutt announced that he is taking time off work due to health reasons. Though he did not specify the nature of his ailment, social media is abuzz that he has been detected with lung cancer and will be flying to the US for treatment.
