Sanjay Dutt to fly to US for his treatment?

Mid-Day Wednesday, 12 August 2020
A day after he returned home from the hospital, Sanjay Dutt announced that he is taking time off work due to health reasons. Though he did not specify the nature of his ailment, social media is abuzz that he has been detected with lung cancer and will be flying to the US for treatment.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Sanjay Dutt discharged from hospital, returns home after 2 days

Watch: Sanjay Dutt discharged from hospital, returns home after 2 days 00:44

 Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was released from the hospital on Monday. The actor was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital after he complained of breathlessness and uneasiness in the chest. Dutt also tested negative for Covid-19. Hospital officials said the actor is “absolutely fine”. On...

