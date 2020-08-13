Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hrithik Roshan praises Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl team: Cried my eyes out

Mid-Day Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Actor Hrithik Roshan appreciated the movie 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' on Wednesday and praised the entire cast for their "outstanding" work. The 'War' actor shared his reaction to the movie on Twitter, that got released yesterday (August 13) in the video streaming platform Netflix.



Just watched #GunjanSaxena . What a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: IAF writes to censor board over negative potrayal in Gunjan saxena | Oneindia News

IAF writes to censor board over negative potrayal in Gunjan saxena | Oneindia News 03:00

 Three persons were killed in police firing and 60 policemen were injured after violence broke out in Bengaluru on Tuesday night over an offensive Facebook post allegedly by the relative of a Congress MLA. 110 people have been arrested for violence, stone-pelting and assault on police personnel. NCP...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IAF writes to censor board over 'negative portrayal' in 'Gunjan Saxena' [Video]

IAF writes to censor board over 'negative portrayal' in 'Gunjan Saxena'

The Indian Air Force has written to the Central Board of Film Certification complaining against its 'undue negative portrayal' in the movie 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. The letter states that as..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:03Published
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl | Janhvi Kapoor | Pankaj Tripathi | Sharan Sharma [Video]

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl | Janhvi Kapoor | Pankaj Tripathi | Sharan Sharma

Janhavi Kapoor Plays the lead in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film is based on the real story of Indian Air Force officer and helicopter pilot Gunjan Saxena, who is..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 03:28Published
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl | No Rating Movie Review | Janhvi Kapoor | Pankaj Tripathi | Angad Bedi [Video]

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl | No Rating Movie Review | Janhvi Kapoor | Pankaj Tripathi | Angad Bedi

Starring Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role, this biographical film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is inspired by the life of Indian Air Force pilot, Gunjan Saxena — the first Indian female air-force..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:28Published

Tweets about this