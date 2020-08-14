Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Christina Aguilera Drops 'Loyal Brave True' Video for 'Mulan' Movie - Watch Now!

Just Jared Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Christina Aguilera has released the music video for her original song “Loyal Brave True” from the upcoming live-action adaptation of Mulan. Mulan is a very special project for Christina as she launched her music career by singing “Reflection” for the animated version of the Disney film. Christina recorded a new version of “Reflection” for the [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: 'Mulan' poised to screen in Chinese cinemas

'Mulan' poised to screen in Chinese cinemas 00:48

 Disney has announced that 'Mulan' will shortly be hitting the big screens in China.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

30 to watch Disney's new Mulan: Is this the future of movies? [Video]

30 to watch Disney's new Mulan: Is this the future of movies?

30 to watch Disney's new Mulan: Is this the future of movies?

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:30Published
$30 to watch Disney's new Mulan: Is this the future of movies? [Video]

$30 to watch Disney's new Mulan: Is this the future of movies?

Disney Plus will release Mulan on September 4th, but will families want to pay extra to see it?

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:30Published
THE AMITYVILLE HARVEST Movie [Video]

THE AMITYVILLE HARVEST Movie

THE AMITYVILLE HARVEST Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: While staying at an aging manor to research its liquor-smuggling history, Christina and her documentary video team interview their spooky host..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:45Published

Tweets about this

tothemaxmaxm

m a x RT @idolator: It's your daily reminder to watch @xtina's "Loyal Brave True" video: https://t.co/eWgccPAUCu 🌹 https://t.co/LH10eO6ncU 2 days ago

pjchapin

Pabl!to 🪐 RT @RollingStone: Christina Aguilera drops new video for "Loyal Brave True" from #Mulan https://t.co/wZWVWviBhi https://t.co/AgJNprDrfk 2 days ago