Christina Aguilera Drops 'Loyal Brave True' Video for 'Mulan' Movie - Watch Now! Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Christina Aguilera has released the music video for her original song “Loyal Brave True” from the upcoming live-action adaptation of Mulan. Mulan is a very special project for Christina as she launched her music career by singing “Reflection” for the animated version of the Disney film. Christina recorded a new version of “Reflection” for the [...] 👓 View full article

