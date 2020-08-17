|
Olivia Colman Talks the 'Pressure' of Playing Queen Elizabeth on 'The Crown'
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Olivia Colman is opening up about playing Queen Elizabeth on The Crown. During a new interview, the 46-year-old actress revealed that she worries that the 94-year-old Queen of England doesn’t like her portrayal, while adding it’s “definitely more daunting to play someone who everyone knows.” “It’s much harder to play people that everyone has a [...]
