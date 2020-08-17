Global  
 

Olivia Colman Talks the 'Pressure' of Playing Queen Elizabeth on 'The Crown'

Just Jared Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Olivia Colman is opening up about playing Queen Elizabeth on The Crown. During a new interview, the 46-year-old actress revealed that she worries that the 94-year-old Queen of England doesn’t like her portrayal, while adding it’s “definitely more daunting to play someone who everyone knows.” “It’s much harder to play ­people that everyone has a [...]
