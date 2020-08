Amjad Ali on Pandit Jasraj: He gave a different dimension to vocal music Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

It's indeed a sad day for the world of music. Pandit Jasraj's passing away marks the end of an era. I shared so many festivals with Jasraj bhai right from the '60s. He gave a different dimension to vocal music. His musical approach and genius endeared him to the planet. His legacy lives on timelessly. I will miss him immensely... 👓 View full article

