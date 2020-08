You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Judge Rules E. Jean Carroll Can Get Trump's DNA As Part Of Defamation Lawsuit



President Donald Trump won't be able to delay proceedings in a defamation lawsuit filed against him by E. Jean Carroll. The move by a New York state Supreme Court judge on Thursday allows the longtime.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:41 Published 1 week ago Erie Insurance Lawsuit Moving Forward



A judge ruled that all claims against Erie Insurance can be heard in common pleas court. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:38 Published on July 23, 2020

Tweets about this Andy Vermaut Judge's 'Star Trek' ruling goes 'where no court has gone before' in copyright lawsuit https://t.co/Zenybzdk0q 6 minutes ago