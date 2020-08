Daily Mail Releases Photos of Bill Clinton Getting Massaged by Jeffrey Epstein Victim Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

The Daily Mail on Tuesday released photos of former President Bill Clinton getting a massage from Jeffrey Epstein victim Chauntae Davies — just hours before Clinton was set to deliver a speech to the Democratic National Convention. The Daily Mail on Tuesday released photos of former President Bill Clinton getting a massage from Jeffrey Epstein victim Chauntae Davies — just hours before Clinton was set to deliver a speech to the Democratic National Convention. 👓 View full article



