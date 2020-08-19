Global  
 

Shekhar Suman on CBI inquiry for Sushant Singh Rajput: It's vindication of truth

Mid-Day Wednesday, 19 August 2020
Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman says the Supreme Court order for a CBI probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput case is a vindication of truth. He feels the CBI is going to have a tough task investigating the case all over again.

"I feel joyous and exhilarated. I woke up to this great news and we were quite sure that this would...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 'Truth will come out': Chirag Paswan after SC orders CBI inquiry in SSR's death case

'Truth will come out': Chirag Paswan after SC orders CBI inquiry in SSR's death case 01:00

 Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief, Chirag Paswan reacted over Supreme Court's verdict to transfer the case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. "Not only the truth will surface now but those names will also come out who were behind disrupting the investigation in...

