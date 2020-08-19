Shekhar Suman on CBI inquiry for Sushant Singh Rajput: It's vindication of truth
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 () Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman says the Supreme Court order for a CBI probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput case is a vindication of truth. He feels the CBI is going to have a tough task investigating the case all over again.
"I feel joyous and exhilarated. I woke up to this great news and we were quite sure that this would...
Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief, Chirag Paswan reacted over Supreme Court's verdict to transfer the case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. "Not only the truth will surface now but those names will also come out who were behind disrupting the investigation in...
Supreme Court ordered CBI enquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Aug 19. Sushant Singh Rajput's relative Neeraj Singh thanked SC and said, "Our family thanks the Supreme Court, and all those who..