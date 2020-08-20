Global  
 

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti Shuts Off Power to Influencer Bryce Hall's House After Excessive Partying

Just Jared Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
The Los Angeles mayor is done putting up influencers not taking the coronavirus quarantine seriously. It was reported on Wednesday (August 19) that Mayor Eric Garcetti has authorized the city to disconnect the power to the “Sway House” for their excessive partying during the pandemic. New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz confirmed on Twitter that [...]
Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: LAPD reportedly breaks up Bryce Hall's massive birthday party at Sway House

LAPD reportedly breaks up Bryce Hall's massive birthday party at Sway House 00:59

 TikTok star Bryce Hall threw a massive 21st birthdayparty on August 14 at the Los Angeles mansion thatis home to the Sway House creator collective.There appeared to be more than 100 masklessguests in attendance before authorities arrivedand reportedly shut the party down.Def Noodles, a YouTuber who...

