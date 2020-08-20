L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti Shuts Off Power to Influencer Bryce Hall's House After Excessive Partying
Thursday, 20 August 2020 () The Los Angeles mayor is done putting up influencers not taking the coronavirus quarantine seriously. It was reported on Wednesday (August 19) that Mayor Eric Garcetti has authorized the city to disconnect the power to the “Sway House” for their excessive partying during the pandemic. New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz confirmed on Twitter that [...]
