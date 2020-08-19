|
Los Angeles Mayor Authorizes Power To Be Shut Off at Bryce Hall's House After Excessive Partying
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
The mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, is sending a warning to influencers who keep partying amid the pandemic. It was reported on Wednesday (August 19) that the mayor has authorized the city to disconnect the utility service at a home in the Hollywood Hills. New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz reports that it is [...]
