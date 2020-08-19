Global  
 

Los Angeles Mayor Authorizes Power To Be Shut Off at Bryce Hall's House After Excessive Partying

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
The mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, is sending a warning to influencers who keep partying amid the pandemic. It was reported on Wednesday (August 19) that the mayor has authorized the city to disconnect the utility service at a home in the Hollywood Hills. New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz reports that it is [...]
