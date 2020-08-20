Global  
 

TikTok Star Bryce Hall’s Utilities Shut off By Mayor After Maskless Hollywood Hills Party

The Wrap Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Hall held a party for his 21st birthday Aug. 14 in Encino and a rumored 100-plus people attended, many without masks. Hall is part of a group of male social influencers called the Sway House, which is represented by management firm TalentX. TalentX did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

According to TikTok, Hall has 13 million followers. Hall has posted on social media since news of the utility shutoff first surfaced — but the closest he’s come to addressing the incident on was a cryptic tweet posted two hours after the utility shut-off was announced that said, “suddenly the turns have tabled.”

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti stated Aug. 19, “today I authorized the City to disconnect utility service at a house in the Hollywood Hills to stop the large parties held there in flagrant violation of our public health orders. Parties like these can quickly and easily spread the virus and put our communities at risk.”

Garcetti continued, “despite several warnings, this house has turned into a nightclub in the hills, hosting large gatherings in flagrant violation of our public health orders. The City has now disconnected utilities at this home to stop these parties that endanger our community,” and added that some 2,000 Angelenos have died from coronavirus since the pandemic began.

New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz reported in June that the Sway House gang began angering neighbors pre-coronavirus shortly after they moved into their Bel Air mansion with their frequent raucous parties. Earlier in the week, Business Insider reported that Hall was turning other influencers away from the party — but not for safety reasons; Hall allegedly made two Transgender guests leave after asking their friend why she didn’t “bring real girls.”

