Hillary Clinton Warns Dems Against Taking Trump’s Defeat for Granted: ‘This Can’t Be Another Woulda, Coulda, Shoulda Election’

Mediaite Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
The Democratic Party’s 2016 presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton, offered a very personal warning to her party, as well as to undecided and non-voters who might take Donald Trump’s defeat for granted once again: “This can’t be another woulda, coulda, shoulda election.” Clinton began her address during the third night of the Democratic National Convention flashing […]
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: Clinton: This isn't a 'woulda, coulda, shoulda' election

Clinton: This isn't a 'woulda, coulda, shoulda' election 02:27

 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Wednesday urged Americans to vote in droves this November and said, "Don't forget, Joe and Kamala can win by three million votes, and still lose, take it from me."

