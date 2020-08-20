|
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Make Their First Appearance From Their New Santa Barbara House - Watch!
Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are broadcasting live from their home! The couple made their first joint appearance from their new home in Santa Barbara alongside leaders from the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust in a call on Thursday (August 20). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Meghan Markle Prince Harry encouraged the activists to continue [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this