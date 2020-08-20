Global  
 

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Make Their First Appearance From Their New Santa Barbara House - Watch!

Just Jared Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are broadcasting live from their home! The couple made their first joint appearance from their new home in Santa Barbara alongside leaders from the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust in a call on Thursday (August 20). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Meghan Markle Prince Harry encouraged the activists to continue [...]
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returning to the UK for special reason

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returning to the UK for special reason 00:34

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returning to the UK for special reason

