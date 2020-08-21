|
BTS Drops 'Dynamite' Song - Read Lyrics & Watch Video!
Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
BTS just dropped their brand new song “Dynamite” and the colorful music video is out now too! This is the K-Pop group’s second English-only single and they’ll be performing the track at the upcoming MTV VMAs later this month. BTS announced the song last month and said they wanted to release a song to give [...]
|
|
|
|
