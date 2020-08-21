Global  
 

Megan Thee Stallion Explodes On Tory Lanez and Confirms He’s The Shooter: “This N***a From The Backseat Starts Shooting Me!”

SOHH Friday, 21 August 2020
Megan Thee Stallion Explodes On Tory Lanez and Confirms He’s The Shooter: “This N***a From The Backseat Starts Shooting Me!”Texas rapper Megan Thee Stallion is finally keeping it a buck. The hip-hop star has come forward to dish out the actual details of what happened on the night she suffered a gunshot injury allegedly from ex-friend Tory Lanez. Meg Thee Stallion Tells Truth Heading into Friday, Stallion went to her Instagram Story and didn’t […]
