Harrison Ford Flies Private Jet to Take Son Liam to College with Wife Calista Flockhart Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Harrison Ford exits his private plane after touching down on Thursday (August 20) in Amherst, Mass. The 78-year-old actor and his wife Calista Flockhart, 55, dropped their son Liam, 19, off at Amherst College that day. After landing at the airport, Calista was seen taking their dogs for a walk. The couple then drove to [...] 👓 View full article