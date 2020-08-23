Harrison Ford flies wife Calista Flockhart, son Liam to drop him off at college
Sunday, 23 August 2020 () American actor Harrison Ford and his wife Calista Flockhart dropped their teenage son off at college via the actor's private plane, according to a news report. According to People Magazine, the 78-year-old actor, his wife, and their son Liam Flockhart Ford arrived at Liam's liberal arts college Thursday (local time) for the start...
Harrison Ford and his wife Calista Flockhart dropped their teenage son off at college via the "Indiana Jones" star's private plane, according to a new... FOXNews.com Also reported by •newKerala.com •Just Jared
