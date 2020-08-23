Global  
 

Harrison Ford flies wife Calista Flockhart, son Liam to drop him off at college

Mid-Day Sunday, 23 August 2020
American actor Harrison Ford and his wife Calista Flockhart dropped their teenage son off at college via the actor's private plane, according to a news report. According to People Magazine, the 78-year-old actor, his wife, and their son Liam Flockhart Ford arrived at Liam's liberal arts college Thursday (local time) for the start...
