You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Class Of '83 Movie Review - Bobby Deol, Netflix India



Bobby Deol starrer crime drama Class of 83 is now streaming on Netflix. Playing a cop banished from the police force to be the Dean of a police academy, Bobby plans to take down to end Mumbai gangsters.. Credit: desimartini Duration: 02:55 Published 12 hours ago Movie Review Class Of '83



Credit: desimartini Duration: 02:55 Published 12 hours ago

Tweets about this