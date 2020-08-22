Global  
 

Mahesh Bhatt under fire again after his chat with Rhea Chakraborty goes viral

Mid-Day Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Mahesh Bhatt faced renewed backlash after screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation between him and Rhea Chakraborty went viral. A section of netizens claimed that people like him "do not deserve to be respected."

The screenshots suggest that Chakraborty informed the filmmaker that she was leaving Sushant Singh Rajput. Bhatt...
