Mahesh Bhatt under fire again after his chat with Rhea Chakraborty goes viral
Saturday, 22 August 2020 () Mahesh Bhatt faced renewed backlash after screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation between him and Rhea Chakraborty went viral. A section of netizens claimed that people like him "do not deserve to be respected."
The screenshots suggest that Chakraborty informed the filmmaker that she was leaving Sushant Singh Rajput. Bhatt...
A Bihar police team visiting Mumbai over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput commented on the charges levelled against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Bihar police has gotten involved..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:15Published
Actor Rhea Chakraborty has been booked by Patna police over Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Rhea, who was dating Sushant, has been accused of abetment to suicide by the late actor's father. Hours after..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:44Published