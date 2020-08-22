Global  
 

Joe Biden’s Campaign Raised Staggering $118 Million in 6 Days After Kamala Harris VP Pick, DNC Convention

Mediaite Saturday, 22 August 2020
Joe Biden’s Campaign Raised Staggering $118 Million in 6 Days After Kamala Harris VP Pick, DNC ConventionFormer Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign raised a gargantuan $118 million dollars during the 48 hours after Sen. Kamala Harris was announced as his running mate and the four days of the Democratic National Convention. The DNC wrapped up Thursday night with a speech from the former VP that drew rave reviews from nearly […]
