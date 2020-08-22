Global  
 

'Justice League: The Snyder Cut' Gets a New Trailer, Will Be Released in Four Parts

Just Jared Saturday, 22 August 2020
The first teaser trailer for the upcoming Justice League: The Snyder Cut has been released! Zack Snyder was the original director of the DC Universe movie Justice League, but he had to drop out in the middle of filming due to a family emergency and Joss Whedon was brought in to finish the movie. The [...]
Video Credit: FanReviews - Published
News video: Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max - DC FanDome Teaser Trailer

Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max - DC FanDome Teaser Trailer 02:30

 Check out the DC FanDome teaser trailer for the HBO Max superhero movie Zack Snyder's Justice League, also known as Snyder Cut. It stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa and Ray Fisher. Zack Snyder's Justice League Release Date: 2021 on HBO Max Are you excited for...

