JoJo Removes Tory Lanez From Upcoming Deluxe Album After Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Just Jared Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
JoJo has revealed that she took Tory Lanez off of her upcoming deluxe album. The 29-year-old singer revealed on Twitter that she took the 28-year-old rapper off of her album amid his shooting incident with Megan Thee Stallion. JoJo collaborated with Tory and 30 Roc for the track “Comeback” on her album, good to know. [...]
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Tory Lanez Shot Hot Girl Meg AKA Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez Shot Hot Girl Meg AKA Megan Thee Stallion 00:39

 Megan Thee Stallion has publicly accused Canadian rapper and singer Tory Lanez of shooting her. He shot her in the feet after an argument last month, according to reports at CNN. The rapper shared the allegation Thursday during an Instagram Live on her verified account. "You shot me," she said,...

