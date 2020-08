You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Obama at DNC: ‘Trump hasn’t grown into the job’



Obama has prodded Trump for his handling of a number of situations. But his speech Wednesday went down as the sharpest reproach Obama has delivered on Trump. Story: https://bit.ly/31aeLqN Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:54 Published 4 days ago Barack Obama hits out at Trump's 'reality show' presidency



In a speech at the Democratic National Convention, former US president BarackObama has said that Donald Trump has shown "no interest in putting in thework" during his term in the White House. Obama.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:41 Published 5 days ago Barack Obama calls Donald Trump a threat to democracy



Former US president Barack Obama has called Donald Trump's a threat to todemocracy. Mr Obama was speaking at the Democratic National Convention, as heendorsed his former deputy Joe Biden to beat Mr.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this