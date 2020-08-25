Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Claudia Reacts to Her Resigning with New TikTok Video
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 () Kellyanne Conway‘s teenage daughter Claudia Conway is speaking out in response to the news that her mom is resigning from her job at the White House. Kellyanne has been a counselor to President Trump for several years and Claudia is an outspoken critic of the president and his policies. Hours before Kellyanne announced she was [...]
White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said late on Sunday that she will be leaving the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump at the end of August, citing the need to focus on her family. Gloria Tso reports.