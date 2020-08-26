Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Melania Trump Addresses Pandemic, Racial Unrest in RNC Speech: ‘I Urge People to Come Together in a Civil Manner’

Mediaite Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
First Lady *Melania Trump* opened her RNC speech from the White House Rose Garden addressing the coronavirus pandemic and the struggles Americans have been facing.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: Melania Trump: 'We are not proud of parts of our history'

Melania Trump: 'We are not proud of parts of our history' 01:44

 US First Lady Melania Trump makes a heartfelt plea for racial harmony at the Republican convention.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

RNC Night 2: First Lady Melania Trump Speaks Passionately About COVID-19 Pandemic [Video]

RNC Night 2: First Lady Melania Trump Speaks Passionately About COVID-19 Pandemic

First lady Melania Trump closed out the evening with a speech that was perhaps the most open acknowledgment of the human toll taken by the coronavirus pandemic during this convention so far. She..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:56Published
Melania pushes for unity amid racial tensions [Video]

Melania pushes for unity amid racial tensions

Reflecting on protests over racial injustice in the United States, first lady Melania Trump in her address at the RNC on Tuesday called on Americans to "take a moment, pause, and look at things from..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:42Published
Melania Trump Closes Out 2nd Night Of RNC [Video]

Melania Trump Closes Out 2nd Night Of RNC

Night two of the Republican National Convention contained more surprises from President Donald Trump, reports Pat Kessler (2:55).WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 25, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:55Published

Related news from verified sources

‘She Acknowledged What People Are Feeling’: CNN Credits Melania for Addressing Covid Deaths, Racial Unrest in RNC Speech

 As CNN broke down *Melania Trump's* speech for the 2020 Republican National Convention, they seemed surprised with how the First Lady acknowledged the impact...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

JoanneRumford

Joanne Marie Rumford Melania Trump Addresses ‘Frightening Situation’ of Pandemic https://t.co/BAKLZecr8b via @nytvideo 24 seconds ago

Joe_Eschbach

TeslæJoe RT @bamatthews: @NewsHour First lady Melania Trump *stands in front of the People’s house and* addresses the pandemic during her Rose Garde… 15 minutes ago

duvall_denis

Denis' Duvall RT @joelpollak: First Lady Melania Trump addresses those grieving, ill, or suffering in the coronavirus pandemic. #RNC 24 minutes ago

nugslilsis

Deborah Washington RT @NewsHour: First lady Melania Trump addresses the pandemic during her Rose Garden speech at the Republican convention: "My deepest symp… 32 minutes ago

moisecinq

Moses C Banda Jnr RT @Mediaite: Melania Trump Addresses Pandemic, Racial Unrest in RNC Speech: 'I Urge People to Come Together in a Civil Manner' https://t.c… 49 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Melania Trump Addresses Pandemic, Racial Unrest in RNC Speech: 'I Urge People to Come Together in a Civil Manner' https://t.co/cFVWShewwx 54 minutes ago