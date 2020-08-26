Global  
 

Melania Trump Gives RNC Speech, Which Wasn't Vetted by West Wing (Video)

Just Jared Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Melania Trump did things differently while preparing for her speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention on Tuesday night (August 25). Speaking from her newly redone Rose Garden, the 50-year-old First Lady’s speech was not vetted by anyone in the West Wing, CNN reports. It is also being reported that no one on President Donald [...]
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics
News video: Questions overshadow first lady, Pompeo speeches

Questions overshadow first lady, Pompeo speeches 01:34

 First lady Melania Trump on Tuesday will address the Republican National Convention from the White House Rose Garden and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will speak from Israel while on a diplomatic trip, but Democrats say those speeches may violate federal law. Colette Luke has the latest.

