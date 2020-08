Cathy Smith, ex-backup singer who spent 15 months in jail for John Belushi's death, dies at age 73 Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Smith was also the inspiration behind Gordon Lightfoot's 1974 hit 'Sundown' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this MSN UK Cathy Smith, ex-backup singer who spent 15 months in jail for John Belushi’s death, dies at age 73 https://t.co/z9dBsz84Ce 45 minutes ago fixed window RT @Suntimes: The sometime backup singer admitting injecting the actor with heroin and cocaine, and served prison time for involuntary mans… 2 hours ago Chicago Sun-Times The sometime backup singer admitting injecting the actor with heroin and cocaine, and served prison time for involu… https://t.co/oECLju3bcm 2 hours ago