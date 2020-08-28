Has Simon Cowell's Syco Music Folded? Friday, 28 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Tokio Myers seems to have let the cat out of the bag...



It seems that *Simon Cowell's* Syco Music imprint could have been folded.



The imprint was founded in 2002 as the label arm of Syco Entertainment, and was later purchased by Sony Music.



Sony sold all non-music aspects of Syco back to Cowell earlier this year, retaining the current and former catalogue in the process. According to Wiki, Syco is owned equally between Cowell and Sony.



Now Tokio Myers seems to have let slip that Syco Music is no more. In a post to fans, he writes: "I’m happy to have been apart of the Syco record labels ride - unfortunately the label is no longer in operation - I can’t thank the syco team enough for their hard work, and the incredible opportunities I’ve been given - this chapter of my life has been life changing!"



He adds: "I think it’s important to let my fans know that I am now a FREE AGENT!"



Tokio Myers is currently working on his second album.



Simon Cowell has yet to comment officially on the news.





