Taylor Swift Wins Best Direction at MTV VMAs 2020 - Watch Her Acceptance Speech!

Just Jared Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Taylor Swift is celebrating her 2020 MTV Video Music Awards win from home! The 30-year-old entertainer won the award for Best Direction for the music video for her song “The Man,” which is the first music video she directed herself. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift “I’m so grateful for this,” Taylor [...]
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Taylor Swift becomes first solo female to win Best Director award at MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift becomes first solo female to win Best Director award at MTV VMAs 00:51

 Taylor Swift has become the first solo female to win the Best Direction award at Sunday night's MTV Video Music Awards.

