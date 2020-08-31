|
Taylor Swift Wins Best Direction For 'The Man' at MTV VMAs 2020
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Taylor Swift won another moon person at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (August 30). The 30-year-old “The Last Great American Dynasty” singer picked up the award for Best Direction for directing her “The Man” music video. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift “I’m so grateful for this,” Taylor said [...]
|
|
|
