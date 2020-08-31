Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taylor Swift Wins Best Direction For 'The Man' at MTV VMAs 2020

Just Jared Jr Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Taylor Swift won another moon person at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (August 30). The 30-year-old “The Last Great American Dynasty” singer picked up the award for Best Direction for directing her “The Man” music video. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift “I’m so grateful for this,” Taylor said [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top 20 Moments From Ip Man 4 [Video]

Top 20 Moments From Ip Man 4

This franchise has produced no shortage of iconic moments. For this list, we’ll be looking at the most memorable scenes in the final film of the “Ip Man” franchise.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 21:29Published
6 VMA fights that fans will never forget [Video]

6 VMA fights that fans will never forget

The VMAs are known for artists butting heads. But which feuds are the biggest in MTV history?

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 02:59Published
Lord & Taylor Closing All Stores After Filing For Bankruptcy Back In August [Video]

Lord & Taylor Closing All Stores After Filing For Bankruptcy Back In August

The high-end retailer was in business for 194 years.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift Wins Best Direction at MTV VMAs 2020 - Watch Her Acceptance Speech!

 Taylor Swift is celebrating her 2020 MTV Video Music Awards win from home! The 30-year-old entertainer won the award for Best Direction for the music video for...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Vaibhavi1d

Vaibhavi_NLLHZ RT @TSwiftNZ: 🏆 | Taylor Swift is one of the most awarded artists of all time at the @MTV #VMAs with 11 awards! After today’s ceremony she… 6 seconds ago

allenrmason1

allen r mason RT @people: Taylor Swift Becomes First Solo Female Artist to Win the MTV 2020 VMAs Best Director Award​ https://t.co/yWxtsmkepw 18 seconds ago