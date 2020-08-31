|
The Weeknd Says Justice For Jacob Blake & Breonna Taylor in VMAs Acceptance Speech
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
The Weeknd is bringing attention back to Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake during his 2020 MTV Video Music Awards acceptance speech. The 30-year-old singer won Best R&B for his song, “Blinding Lights”, which he performed earlier in the night. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of The Weeknd The Weeknd admitted that it was hard [...]
