WomansBuzz Miley Cyrus Does ‘Wrecking Ball’ Part 2 With ‘Midnight Sky’ Performance at VMAs https://t.co/LH72Q8uBUF 1 hour ago Just Jared Jr. Miley Cyrus swung from a disco ball during her #MidnightSky performance at the #VMAs! Watch it now: https://t.co/dFhdDJtN53 1 hour ago lyn @lovelymelios SANTA Does WRECKING BALL By MILEY CYRUS? 😱 (SHOCKING!) 4 days ago Lighter ™ RT @sancachudo: lmaooo.... ariana does NOT have a the climb or party in the usa (not even a we can’t stop or wrecking ball c’mon lol). mile… 6 days ago LTE🦚 I’m going to say Miley Cyrus, she has a lot of iconic bops that are slept on Wrecking Ball, The Climb, We Can’t Sto… https://t.co/XsfhUJ9dz9 6 days ago sammich 🥪 RT @spicygaycandy: Hera: why does Jared Leto Joker look like Miley Cyrus Me: Hera: like wrecking ball Miley Cyrus, you don’t see it? Me: i… 1 week ago