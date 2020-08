CNCO Win First VMA & Perform on MTV VMAs Main Stage For the First Time Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

CNCO take the stage for their first ever main stage performance at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, which aired on Sunday (August 30). The Latin group sang and danced to their brand new song โ€œBeso,โ€ which was just released two days before! In addition to their high energy performance, CNCO also took home their [...] ๐Ÿ‘“ View full article