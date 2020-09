You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Stayed On Message For RNC. But That Was It.



In an unusually muted speech at the RNC on Thursday, President Donald Trump accepted his renomination for president by the Republican party. CNN reports Trump generally remained disciplined throughout.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:44 Published 3 days ago Judge Sets Steve Bannon's Bail, Demands Passport



From his arrest on a yacht to a holding cell Thursday, Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in New York on federal fraud charges. Bannon, 66, appeared before the judge handcuffed and.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41 Published 2 weeks ago Trump Re-Election Campaign, National Republican Party Sue New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy



The Trump re-election campaign and the National Republican Party are suing New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy over his plans to mail ballots to every registered voter in the state. It comes as New Jersey.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:35 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this