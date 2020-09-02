Global  
 

Akon is Building Metropolis Called Akon City in This African Country

Just Jared Wednesday, 2 September 2020
Akon is moving forward with plans to build a “real-life Wakanda.” The 47-year-old entertainer announced on Monday (August 31) that construction on his $6 billion project will begin in Senegal, Africa, comparing it the technologically advanced fictional African place portrayed in Black Panther. Akon said that he hopes the project, named Akon City, will provide [...]
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Akon Discusses Plans For 'Akon City' In Senegal

Akon Discusses Plans For 'Akon City' In Senegal 01:57

 Akon holds a press conference in Senegal to discuss his $6 billion project to construct "Akon City", a utopian city inspired by the fictional country of Wakanda in the 2018 blockbuster film "Black Panther".

