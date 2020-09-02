Akon is Building Metropolis Called Akon City in This African Country
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 () Akon is moving forward with plans to build a “real-life Wakanda.” The 47-year-old entertainer announced on Monday (August 31) that construction on his $6 billion project will begin in Senegal, Africa, comparing it the technologically advanced fictional African place portrayed in Black Panther. Akon said that he hopes the project, named Akon City, will provide [...]
Akon holds a press conference in Senegal to discuss his $6 billion project to construct "Akon City", a utopian city inspired by the fictional country of Wakanda in the 2018 blockbuster film "Black Panther".
