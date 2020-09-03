|
Twenty One Pilots Frontman Tyler Joseph Rolls Back 'Insensitive' Tweets
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
"In case you are wondering where I stand: Black Lives Matter..."
*Twenty One Pilots* frontman Tyler Joseph has rolled back some 'insensitive' tweets regarding social issues.
The musician attempted to joke with fans who asked him to use his platform, posting a photo of him wearing... platforms.
So far, so droll:
you guys keep asking me to use my platforms.
feels good to dust these bad boys off. pic.twitter.com/CFyMOIkKgC
— tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) September 2, 2020
However the 'joke' badly back-fired. American has witnessed enormous protests in favour of social justice this year, and every voice counts.
tyler joseph wouldve spent less time posting a couple links than it took to make that bad joke
— catie turner (@hashtagcatie) September 2, 2020
Tyler endured ferocious criticism, and quickly rolled back his quip:
im truly sorry if it hurt anyone.
here is a link with a lot of great info that i stand by.https://t.co/ItppMmW1u8
— tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) September 3, 2020
