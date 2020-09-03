Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph Called Out Over Insensitive Tweet About Using His Platforms
Thursday, 3 September 2020 () Twenty One Pilots‘ Tyler Joseph has come under fire from fans after posting a joke about platforms, where he referenced his actual shoes. The musician answered many fans’ calls about wanting him to use his voice on his platforms – his social media accounts – to address the political climate and racial injustice in the [...]
