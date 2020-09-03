Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Game of Thrones' Charles Dance Shows Off Fit Body at the Beach at 73

Just Jared Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Charles Dance goes shirtless while spending a day at the beach with his girlfriend on Thursday (September 3) in Venice, Italy. The 73-year-old actor, who is best known for playing Tywin Lannister on the hit HBO series Game of Thrones, showed off his fit body while soaking up the sun. Charles and his girlfriend were [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: THR News - Published
News video: Ryan Coogler's Emotional Tribute to Chadwick Boseman, HBO Max's 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' Reunion & More News | THR News

Ryan Coogler's Emotional Tribute to Chadwick Boseman, HBO Max's 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' Reunion & More News | THR News 02:19

 Ryan Coogler shares an emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman, the cast of 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' will reunite for a special on HBO Max and the 'Game of Thrones' creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will adapt 'The Three-Body Problem.'

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Game of Thrones' Creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss Set to Adapt Netflix's 'The Three-Body Problem' | THR News [Video]

'Game of Thrones' Creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss Set to Adapt Netflix's 'The Three-Body Problem' | THR News

'Game of Thrones' creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will adapt Liu Cixin's sci-fi novels.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:11Published

Tweets about this