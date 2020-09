Trump Swears He Never Called John McCain a ‘Loser’ (He Did — He Tweeted It Out Too) Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

President Donald Trump responded to the brewing outrage over an article published on Thursday evening that claimed he repeatedly insulted WWI war dead and dismissed former Sen. John McCain as a “fucking loser.” His comments came after The Atlantic magazine’s editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, ran a blockbuster report — based on four anonymous sources — that Trump cancelled a 2018 […] President Donald Trump responded to the brewing outrage over an article published on Thursday evening that claimed he repeatedly insulted WWI war dead and dismissed former Sen. John McCain as a “fucking loser.” His comments came after The Atlantic magazine’s editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, ran a blockbuster report — based on four anonymous sources — that Trump cancelled a 2018 […] 👓 View full article