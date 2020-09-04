Global  
 

Ridley Scott Takes Us to New Planet in 'Raised by Wolves' Trailer - Watch!

Just Jared Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Raised by Wolves is out now! The upcoming sci-fi drama series from creator Ridley Scott was released on Thursday, September 4th on the streaming site HBO Max. Raised by Wolves “centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart [...]
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Ridley Scott And Cast Talk 'Raised By Wolves'

Ridley Scott And Cast Talk 'Raised By Wolves' 02:24

 Director Ridley Scott and cast members Travis Fimmel, Amanda Collin and Abubakar Salim discuss their futuristic new HBO Max series "Raised By Wolves" which is set in a society where humans are raised by androids on a mysterious planet.

