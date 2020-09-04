Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Katie Holmes Steps Out After Being Spotted on a Date in NYC!

Just Jared Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Katie Holmes steps out in a strapless top and jeans while running some errands on Thursday afternoon (September 3) in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City. Hours after the 41-year-old actress stepped out, new photos surfaced of her on a date with a mystery man earlier this week. Katie was spotted at an outdoor [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Katie Holmes thinks daughter Suri will 'rule the world one day' [Video]

Katie Holmes thinks daughter Suri will 'rule the world one day'

Katie Holmes is incredibly proud of 14-year-old Suri - her only child with ex-husband Tom Cruise - and thinks the teenager has what it takes to do great things when she's older.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:58Published
The Secret Dare to Dream Movie Clip - We Get What We Expect [Video]

The Secret Dare to Dream Movie Clip - We Get What We Expect

The Secret Dare to Dream Movie Clip - We Get What We Expect - Plot synopsis: Based on the groundbreaking best-selling book by Rhonda Byrne, The Secret: Dare to Dream follows Miranda (Katie Holmes), a..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:29Published
The Secret Dare to Dream Movie Clip - You Are Quite the Kid [Video]

The Secret Dare to Dream Movie Clip - You Are Quite the Kid

The Secret Dare to Dream Movie Clip - You Are Quite the Kid - Plot synopsis: Based on the groundbreaking best-selling book by Rhonda Byrne, The Secret: Dare to Dream follows Miranda (Katie Holmes), a..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Katie Holmes Has Wine Date with Mystery Man in NYC

 Katie Holmes has a new leading man in her life ... or at the very least, she's found a guy she enjoys having a drink with. More than a year after her split with...
TMZ.com


Tweets about this