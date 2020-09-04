|
Katie Holmes Has Wine Date with Mystery Man in NYC
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Katie Holmes has a new leading man in her life ... or at the very least, she's found a guy she enjoys having a drink with. More than a year after her split with Jamie Foxx, the actress seems to be happily playing the field again ... she had a date…
Katie Holmes
New York City
Jamie Foxx
