Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Katie Holmes Has Wine Date with Mystery Man in NYC

TMZ.com Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Katie Holmes has a new leading man in her life ... or at the very least, she's found a guy she enjoys having a drink with. More than a year after her split with Jamie Foxx, the actress seems to be happily playing the field again ... she had a date…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Katie Holmes Katie Holmes American actress, producer, and director

Lockdown had a lot of silver linings for Katie Holmes [Video]

Lockdown had a lot of silver linings for Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes has shared details about her coronavirus lockdown, telling fans she enjoyed some aspects of quarantining with her 14 year old daughter Suri.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published
Katie Holmes follows Thandie Newton after Westworld star opens up about working with Tom Cruise [Video]

Katie Holmes follows Thandie Newton after Westworld star opens up about working with Tom Cruise

Katie Holmes has started following Thandie Newton on Instagram after the British actress opened up about working with Katie’s ex-husband Tom Cruise in a new interview.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published
Katie Holmes follows Thandie Newton on Instagram after she called Tom Cruise 'very dominant individual' [Video]

Katie Holmes follows Thandie Newton on Instagram after she called Tom Cruise 'very dominant individual'

Katie Holmes recently started following Thandie Newton on Instagram after Thandie called Katie's ex-husband Tom Cruise, 58, "a very dominant individual".

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:31Published

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

Steve Nash, 'Of Course' I've Talked With K.D. And Kyrie Already, We're Stoked!

 First Steve Nash sighting after the big news!!! The newest Brooklyn Nets head coach celebrated his new gig with an Italian dinner at one of NYC's most popular..
TMZ.com
Video shows car driving into BLM protesters in NYC [Video]

Video shows car driving into BLM protesters in NYC

A car drove aggressively through a group of Black Lives Matter protesters in Times Square in New York City on Thursday night (September 4).

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:37Published

Horrifying video of police killing of Daniel Prude sparks outrage across America

 Newly released video footage showing New York police putting a hood over the head of a psychologically distraught Daniel Prude and pinning him to the ground in..
WorldNews

Tech drags down stocks

 New York Wall Street's euphoria took a break Thursday, as steep losses in technology stocks dragged the rest of the market down with them. The S&P 500 fell 3.5..
WorldNews

Jamie Foxx Jamie Foxx American actor, comedian, singer, presenter, and producer

Jaime Foxx, Teyonah Parris Join John Boyega in 'They Cloned Tyrone'

 Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris will star alongside John Boyega in Netflix's sci-fi mystery They Cloned Tyrone. The story, which has been described as Friday meets..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

Vietnamese man decorates home with over 10,000 bowls and plates [Video]

Vietnamese man decorates home with over 10,000 bowls and plates

A Vietnamese man has spent the last 20 years decorating his house with over 10,000 porcelain bowls, plates, and ancient porcelain vases. Footage from August 25 showcases the walls, gates, bathrooms,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:54Published
Katie Holmes thinks daughter Suri will 'rule the world one day' [Video]

Katie Holmes thinks daughter Suri will 'rule the world one day'

Katie Holmes is incredibly proud of 14-year-old Suri - her only child with ex-husband Tom Cruise - and thinks the teenager has what it takes to do great things when she's older.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:58Published
The Secret Dare to Dream Movie Clip - We Get What We Expect [Video]

The Secret Dare to Dream Movie Clip - We Get What We Expect

The Secret Dare to Dream Movie Clip - We Get What We Expect - Plot synopsis: Based on the groundbreaking best-selling book by Rhonda Byrne, The Secret: Dare to Dream follows Miranda (Katie Holmes), a..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Jamie Foxx Takes Daddy Duties To Netflix W/ Daughter Corrine Foxx

 Hollywood superstar Jamie Foxx is going to keep the Netflix and chill vibes going. Fresh off starring in the streaming giant’s original Project Power, the...
SOHH Also reported by •Mid-DayAceShowbizLainey Gossip

Katie Holmes Has Wine Date with Mystery Man in NYC

 Katie Holmes has a new leading man in her life ... or at the very least, she's found a guy she enjoys having a drink with. More than a year after her split with...
TMZ.com

"They Cloned Tyrone" - cast: John Boyega, Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris

 *Release date :* TBA 2021 *Synopsis :* "They Cloned Tyrone" follows a series of eerie events that thrusts an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Jamie Foxx, Teyonah...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •Indian Express

Tweets about this

PresshubU

presshub_us [ foxnews] Police, protesters clash in #Rochester after mayor suspends officers involved in man’s suffocation death https://t.co/vFBEHjcekd 4 minutes ago

averyelainnaaa

AVE💮 RT @NewsHour: The mayor of Rochester, NY has suspended the officers involved in the suffocation death of a 41-year-old Black man. “Mr. Dan… 5 minutes ago

lillys_news

Lillys News Police, protesters clash in Rochester after mayor suspends officers involved in man’s suffocation death | Fox News https://t.co/9WPJqPpw2w 6 minutes ago

staran1981

Sergei Taran 🇺🇸 RT @latimes: Mayor suspends officers involved in man's suffocation death https://t.co/XL6AHUDJLh 9 minutes ago

mozza_tom

Aliment Poulet RT @OutFrontCNN: Rochester mayor suspends officers involved in a case where a black man died after his head was covered and he was pinned t… 9 minutes ago

if_u_know_

know what i mean Police, protesters clash in Rochester after mayor suspends officers involved in man’s suffocation death, if you know what i mean 12 minutes ago

wfymd

Jesse Hightower Cops involved in the fatal March arrest of Daniel Prude are suspended #RaceSoldiers are never Fired They are Transf… https://t.co/8kPfaRAcod 13 minutes ago

RatnoWistu

Ratno Wistu Jr https://t.co/AyaXfMPlAd : Mayor of Rochester, N.Y., suspends officers involved in death of Daniel Prude 13 minutes ago