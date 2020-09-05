'Batman' Halts Filming After Lead Star Robert Pattinson Tests Positive for COVID-19 Saturday, 5 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Shortly after going back to production, The Batman is once again on pause after The Batman himself, Robert Pattinson catches COVID-19. This is the second time that the pandemic has halted the shooting of the film.


