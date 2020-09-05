'Batman' Halts Filming After Lead Star Robert Pattinson Tests Positive for COVID-19
Saturday, 5 September 2020 () Shortly after going back to production, The Batman is once again on pause after The Batman himself, Robert Pattinson catches COVID-19. This is the second time that the pandemic has halted the shooting of the film.
'The Batman' presses pause on production in London after Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID-19, Dwayne Johnson reveals that he, his wife and two youngest daughters test positive for COVID-19 and Universal drops a trailer for 'No Time To Die.'
Production on director Matt Reeves's The Batman has been temporarily paused again.
Vanity Fair is reporting that actor Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID-19.
The news comes just days into..