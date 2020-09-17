‘The Batman’ Resumes Production in the UK After Positive COVID-19 Test Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 8 hours ago )





The film’s star Robert Pattinson was reported by Vanity Fair to have tested positive, though Warner Bros. did not comment on the identity of the member of the production. The film shut down production on Sept. 3.



“Following a hiatus for COVID-19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on The Batman in the U.K,” a spokesperson for Warner Bros. told TheWrap.



*Also Read:* 'The Batman' Fans Already Solved The Riddler's Puzzle From First Trailer



Production first picked up on “The Batman,” directed by Matt Reeves, back at the start of the month. The DC superhero film was shut down due to the



Depending on how the spread of coronavirus cases in the U.K. play out, “The Batman” could wrap shooting by the end of the year. Back in April, Warner Bros. pushed the release of the film to Oct. 1, 2021, from its original June 25, 2021 release date.



Starring alongside Pattinson as The Dark Knight are Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and John Turturro as gangster Carmine Falcone. TheWrap previously reported that Andy Serkis will play Alfred Pennyworth and that Colin Farrell will portray The Penguin. Peter Saarsgard will play Gotham City DA Gil Colson, while Jayme Lawson plays mayoral candidate Bella Real.



Other major films that have resumed production in the last few weeks, either in the U.K. or in Europe, include “Jurassic World: Dominion,” “The Matrix” sequel and the Disney+ series “Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



All the Studio Films That Hope to Resume (or Start) Shooting, From 'Little Mermaid' to 'The Batman'



'The Batman': Will Bruce Wayne Also Face Off Against the Court of Owls?



'The Batman': Nirvana Song Used in Trailer Becomes Best Seller on Itunes and Amazon “The Batman” has resumed production in the U.K. after a cast member tested positive for COVID-19.The film’s star Robert Pattinson was reported by Vanity Fair to have tested positive, though Warner Bros. did not comment on the identity of the member of the production. The film shut down production on Sept. 3.“Following a hiatus for COVID-19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on The Batman in the U.K,” a spokesperson for Warner Bros. told TheWrap.*Also Read:* 'The Batman' Fans Already Solved The Riddler's Puzzle From First TrailerProduction first picked up on “The Batman,” directed by Matt Reeves, back at the start of the month. The DC superhero film was shut down due to the coronavirus at Warner Bros.’ Leavesden studios in the U.K. after being halted seven weeks into production back in March, and the shoot still has roughly 11 weeks to go.Depending on how the spread of coronavirus cases in the U.K. play out, “The Batman” could wrap shooting by the end of the year. Back in April, Warner Bros. pushed the release of the film to Oct. 1, 2021, from its original June 25, 2021 release date.Starring alongside Pattinson as The Dark Knight are Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and John Turturro as gangster Carmine Falcone. TheWrap previously reported that Andy Serkis will play Alfred Pennyworth and that Colin Farrell will portray The Penguin. Peter Saarsgard will play Gotham City DA Gil Colson, while Jayme Lawson plays mayoral candidate Bella Real.Other major films that have resumed production in the last few weeks, either in the U.K. or in Europe, include “Jurassic World: Dominion,” “The Matrix” sequel and the Disney+ series “Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”*Related stories from TheWrap:*All the Studio Films That Hope to Resume (or Start) Shooting, From 'Little Mermaid' to 'The Batman''The Batman': Will Bruce Wayne Also Face Off Against the Court of Owls?'The Batman': Nirvana Song Used in Trailer Becomes Best Seller on Itunes and Amazon 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: Wochit - Published 6 hours ago Robert Pattinson COVID Recovery: Making Out With Suki Waterhouse 00:33 Looks like Robert Pattinson has recovered from coronavirus. The Batman actor was photographed making out with his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse in a London park on Wednesday. Perhaps fighting off a deadly disease made R.Patz a little less shy about showing his love for Waterhouse in front of... You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Robert Pattinson reportedly tests positive for COVID-19, halting ‘The Batman’ production



Just days after production resumed in the United Kingdom, ‘The Batman’ has already been halted by COVID-19. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 2 weeks ago Robert Pattinson Tests Positive For COVID-19



Production on director Matt Reeves's The Batman has been temporarily paused again. Vanity Fair is reporting that actor Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID-19. The news comes just days into.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34 Published 2 weeks ago 'The Batman' halted as Pattinson tests positive



[NFA] British actor Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID-19, news media reported on Thursday, halting production of “The Batman.” Lisa Bernhard has more. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:28 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources 'The Batman' resumes UK production after positive COVID case The UK production of “The Batman” is starting up again after being shut down earlier this month when an individual tested positive for COVID-19. A...

Japan Today 1 hour ago





Tweets about this

